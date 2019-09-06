I feel scolded by politicians regarding the low turnout in recent elections, but their conceit appals me as it is the politicians themselves that are to blame. In my view, they are largely self-serving, lacking in the art of foot-slogging and by standing for office seem to think they are doing me a favour.

Local election day is fast approaching and all I have seen are a few scruffy road signs and one or two open meetings to which the public have been invited to hear the tub-thumping of several candidates, all at the time and expense of those attending.

This is just not good enough from the council hopefuls. I remember when candidates made an effort to go door-knocking voters and mailbox flyers were delivered explaining their policies, actually putting in a real effort to win my vote.

This time I have gained no proper idea of who is standing for what so there is a strong possibility that I will not vote. My message to all those standing for office is: do not rely on scruffy signs and oddball meetings. Get out and make a proper effort to attract voters. I may even change my mind.

Advertisement

(Abridged)

Philip Hickling

Papamoa



Giant kiwifruit an 'excellent idea'

Re the giant kiwifruit monuments planned for Te Puke (News, September 4).

This is an excellent idea.

Ohakune has the Big Carrot and a nice children's park with carrots.

I am looking forward to seeing these giant kiwifruit slices in Te Puke.

(Abridged)

Suemi Allan

Te Puke

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz

