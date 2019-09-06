I feel scolded by politicians regarding the low turnout in recent elections, but their conceit appals me as it is the politicians themselves that are to blame. In my view, they are largely self-serving, lacking in the art of foot-slogging and by standing for office seem to think they are doing me a favour.

Local election day is fast approaching and all I have seen are a few scruffy road signs and one or two open meetings to which the public have been invited to hear the tub-thumping of several candidates, all at the time and expense of those attending.

