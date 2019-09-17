COMMENT:

Yes we can. Let's do this. A new way.

Good, bad and ugly, the three(ish)-word slogan is a mainstay of elections everywhere, and local government is no exception.

But it ain't easy to pick something succinct and meaningful to serve as a rallying cry to voters, while also avoiding word salad and empty buzzwords.

City issues reporter Samantha Motion offers her slightly tongue-in-cheek opinions about some choice picks of slogans and signs in the hotly contested election races in Tauranga and Rotorua.

Sorry candidates, the prize for the Bay's best election slogan has already been won - by a 19-year-old barber.

So awed was Stacey Rose's competition by his catchy catchphrase - "Let's BANG This Out" - they decided not to run against him at all, handing him a Bay of Plenty Regional Council seat alongside four re-elected incumbents.

Fear not, there are plenty more oddball slogans still in the race, from Shona Delany's jingly "It's time, time to take the trash out" to Deborah Johnston's shouty "I AM the RIGHT Choice" and Waitsu Wu's slightly creepy "independent New Blood".

Christopher

