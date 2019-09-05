It is important to understand that developing a successful community requires managed growth and a constructive, co-ordinated effort between public-sector organisations and the private sector.

Rotorua is of a size where the community can readily work together to develop and implement creative solutions to our economic and social challenges.

These challenges include:

• Ready-for-use subdivisions – commercial and domestic
• Investment and creation of a dynamic city centre
• Roading infrastructure
• The arrival of the ''environmental age".
• Unemployment, illegal drug use and homelessness.
• More primary industry awareness.

