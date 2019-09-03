I have many friends who refuse to shop in the city, reason being having to pay for car parking.

You can now shop at Gate Pa, Bethlehem, The Crossing, Mount Maunganui, Bayfair, Papamoa and not have to pay to park your car.

Don't tell us to use the bus, it's not possible for so many people.

Why can't Tauranga City Council be like Hamilton city's, where, faced with a downturn in shoppers in the city, it made the first two hours free parking and the people started to go back to the city.

I was in the city on Thursday at 2pm and I was the only one walking down Devonport Rd.

There were the usual beggars in shop doorways but that was all.

I did spend money and was pleased with my purchases.

The cruise ship season starts soon what will they think of our "ghost city".

I have also spoken with a friend who lives on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland - and they have the same problem: anywhere you have to pay for car parking people are not going too.

I wonder will people came back to the city when all the roadworks are finished?

Wendy Galloway

Omokoroa



Give retailers an ex gratia payment

The businesses in Durham St have been destroyed with the prolonged and protracted mess created with building the university.

The most decent thing and best council practice would be to give each retailer an ex gratia payment equal to their normal trading for a year and then meet the cost of moving them to more suitable premises.

B Conning

Tauranga

