I have many friends who refuse to shop in the city, reason being having to pay for car parking.

You can now shop at Gate Pa, Bethlehem, The Crossing, Mount Maunganui, Bayfair, Papamoa and not have to pay to park your car.

Don't tell us to use the bus, it's not possible for so many people.

Why can't Tauranga City Council be like Hamilton city's, where, faced with a downturn in shoppers in the city, it made the first two hours free parking and the people started to go back to the city.

I was in the city on Thursday

Give retailers an ex gratia payment