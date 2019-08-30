Cambridge trainer Tony Pike may break the group 1 Tarzino Trophy hoodoo in the spring carnival in Hastings this afternoon.

Raised at two hotels here in his childhood days, Pike believes once you live in Hawke's Bay it's always home.


He spent his childhood days in Hawke's Bay before moving north with his family in his formative years but horse trainer Tony Pike has no qualms in revealing this is where the infancy of his affinity with everything equine sprouted.

However, for Pike that sense of endearment hasn't extended to etching his illustrious name on the Tarzino Trophy

