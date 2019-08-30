Sadly, I have to agree with Richard Kean (Letters, August 30) re the roadside rubbish - Te Ngae Rd is just as bad and I feel embarrassed when we have visitors and often wonder what tourists think when they leave the airport ...

Anne Foale

Rotorua



Modern folk are very thoughtless

In the Daily Post recently a family had posted a Bereavement Thanks notice for those who had sent messages of support when a loved one passed.

I was impressed for I no longer send bereavement cards as they are seldom acknowledged. It is sad and also impolite not to respond in some manner when a message is sent and there is no communication.

A phone call would do. Modern folk are very thoughtless.

A N Christie

Rotorua



Stop wasting food

So Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (News, August 30) wants to feed the children? Very good.

Too costly to feed them all?

Do what the French and a few other countries have done and stop supermarkets wasting food. They throw out two-thirds of all their perishable food.

Make it illegal, then they will have to give it to the people who do the school foods.

A simple solution.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Councillors credentials please

I have noticed all the billboards going up around town of candidates for our local body elections.

As they all look appealing, I think it is important to know if these candidates have any business acumen.

Such as have they been involved in successful or failed businesses and what do they bring to the table?

Or are they there for the councillors' remuneration?

J Robertson

Rotorua