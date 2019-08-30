Sadly, I have to agree with Richard Kean (Letters, August 30) re the roadside rubbish - Te Ngae Rd is just as bad and I feel embarrassed when we have visitors and often wonder what tourists think when they leave the airport ...
Anne Foale
Rotorua

Modern folk are very thoughtless

In the Daily Post recently a family had posted a Bereavement Thanks notice for those who had sent messages of support when a loved one passed.

I was impressed for I no longer send bereavement cards as they are seldom acknowledged. It is sad and also impolite not to

Stop wasting food

Councillors credentials please

