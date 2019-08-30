Mission St land

I wish to thank Maureen Anderson for her clear and factual account of the history of 11 Mission St and the ramifications of gifting this land.

I would expect councillors to ensure they had full knowledge of any issue before voting, particularly when it is going to be such a contentious issue.

Councillors should remember the backlash when the pro-museum councillors were voted out a few years back.

Councillors are voted in to represent their constituents.

(Abridged)

Heath Smart

Tauranga



Gondola?

If the track around the Mount cannot be repaired let's have a gondola to the top so that disabled and elderly people can enjoy the view.

Ouida Rice

Bethlehem



Washout fiasco

I don't now whether to laugh or cry when I see the fiasco regarding costing of the washout around Mauao two and half years ago - and no decision but a lot of money spent on consultants (News, August 28).

I believe all this type of work should be taken away from the council.

It's the same with the underpass at Bayfair and the walkway on Tauranga waterfront. It seems to me that any time a government-related organisation has anything to do with projects it's a large cost and/or a stuff-up.

In my view, there needs to be an inquiry and let others do these projects.

(Abridged)

K Whittle

Pāpāmoa



Fight for our rights

Your headline on August 26, "Begging ban may be downsized'' brings up the question of who is running this city.

Do ratepayers who pay the bills that keep the city running have no say on how we want our city to look and feel?

Or do those who beg and live free, urinate, defecate and fill our retail shops' frontages with rubbish have more power over the law-abiding rate-paying citizens?

I would like the city council to fight for the rights of our residents. If money is the issue then withdraw all council funding of a social project - for example, housing - and ask the ratepayers through cloud funding, if necessary, to build a battle fund to defend ratepayers' rights.

We want a clean, vibrant, safe city.

We want mothers with children and elderly people, in fact all citizens, to be able to shop feeling safe and those who go to work every day not to get accosted.

(Abridged)

Rick Greig

Tauranga



Produce proof

Philip Brown (Letters, August 29) wrote about the closure of the Bayfair underpass.

He stated the too expensive reason is ''not true, just inventive costings to stop the project".

I invite Mr Brown to produce proof of inventive costings.

He also wrote, "what price for an injury or death while crossing the road?" and was concerned for the safety of schoolchildren and others crossing the highway.

He need not worry because those people will be just as safe as all those who cross State Highway 2 at Bethlehem, where there has never been any deaths or injuries.

Perry Harlen

Bayfair