A Katikati woman who suffered horrific injuries in a motor vehicle crash in 2016 and was bowled off her motorbike earlier this year is competing in an international motorsports event next month. She hopes doing so will encourage other women to follow in her footsteps. One of the event organisers describes the amputee as an "inspiration" to all women.


She's been in two serious crashes and has lost part of her leg but motorcyclist Chris Welch is not letting that stop her taking part in an international motorcycling event.

The gutsy 48-year-old is not back only riding motorbikes again but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By the numbers: Women's Riders World Relay