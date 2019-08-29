It is a couple of weeks since my wife and I dropped into the Tauranga library to browse the newspapers whilst waiting for our bus.

We went to our usual newspaper table only to find that rows of computers have taken their place meaning the senior citizens (I am 76) who used to spend time perusing the local and national newspapers now have to climb the stairs or take a lift to their new location.

All the computers on the ground floor were in use by young people including several children aged between 6 and 10 years all playing computer

