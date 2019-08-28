We believe any government project should result in betterment for the community. Here in Tauranga we have just the opposite, a community amenity is being removed and this will produce all kinds of safety issues.

There has been, since 1999, a pedestrian/cyclist underpass from Bayfair to Matapihi under the four-lane road leading to the Port of Tauranga.

It is a major logging truck route and full of heavy trucks.

The underpass is used by everyone; schoolchildren, the elderly, mobility scooters, cycle commuters to downtown Tauranga. It is the only safe crossing across the highway and provides complete separation between pedestrians

Why all the reports?

