A five year journey has finally culminated in Manawatu Secondary School A Grade silverware as Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1 won the championship final in a 34-33 thriller on Saturday morning.

Rematching against Manukura Red, who WHS had also beaten by just one goal the weekend before in their last round-robin match, the travelling team found themselves trailing by five goals in the first quarter.

Coach Lisa Murphy said the offence then began to settle into a groove, with a two goal difference at halftime, before taking control of the match in the third quarter.

"I thought my attacking

