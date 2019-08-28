The AIMS Games could be described as the pinnacle of many New Zealand intermediate-aged children's sporting careers. But it is not only the young athletes benefitting that benefit from the event. With thousands of the contestants and their families flooding Tauranga city, the local economy gets a welcome spike. Reporters Kiri Gillespie and Caroline Fleming spoke to sector and community leaders to see what they are expecting for the biggest games yet.

Millions of dollars are expected to be pumped into the Tauranga economy over the next few weeks as the city braces for the biggest Anchor AIMS Games yet.

