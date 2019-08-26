On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Last Christmas Day, she sacrificed precious family time to help care for an ill person after receiving a call from a friend.
"I asked my family if I could help. My son said, 'you do what you need to,'" she said.
She hoped that modern medicine would help deliver drugs that would ease the pain of the disease.
Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society fundraising coordinator Karen Gemmell said street collectors would be placed throughout the Western Bay of Plenty, including in Katikati, Tauranga, Te Puke, Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui.
She said street collections in the Western Bay raised more $50,000 last year and the Society hoped to raise even more this year.
"The sad reality is one in three New Zealanders will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. So it's something that affects every whānau in our community."
The Cancer Society in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty - 2018 at a glance - The society's nurses reached out to people needing support or assistance on 8795 occasions. - Volunteer drivers made 3567 trips to assist people to and from treatment, driving 119,245km in total. - The Cancer Society's Lions Lodge provided housing for 1281 people who needed accommodation while receiving treatment at Waikato Hospital. - The team facilitated 166 support groups in communities across the Waikato/Bay of Plenty region. Source: Cancer Society of New Zealand