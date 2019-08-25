COMMENT

Television advertising has a huge impact on our lives. Even if we don't recognise that, we know it has to be true, since otherwise why would advertisers spend so much on it?

Its significance, however, is greater than simply the influence it has on what we purchase and consume. It also has a role in reflecting values the advertisers assume we hold and the preferences we have.

That is why I am interested in - and encouraged by - what I detect is a recent trend in the themes emphasised by television commercials. I refer to the number of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.