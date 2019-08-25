FROM PARLIAMENT

There are a number of vaccination issues that are topical for Northland at the moment including the current measles outbreak, meningitis W and falling vaccination rates generally. Let's look at these individually.

A recent article headlined that the current measles outbreak is the worst in a decade. I worked as a local GP through the 1997 measles outbreak and can recall overflowing waiting rooms full of ill children with the recognisable red rash.

If measles was just a temperature and a rash then why the concern? But we need to remember that a third of children with measles will

