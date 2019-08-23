Departing Whanganui Girls' College principal Tania King was struggling to keep her composure when a student called out "You got this homie". King was addressing the crowd gathered to farewell her from her role as principal. King has been principal since 2014 and has worked in other teaching roles at the school since 2003.

She is leaving to take up her new role as chief operating officer at New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA) based at Whanganui Airport.

"If you get hōhā [bored] with those fellas over there hoki mai, come back," Mike Paki said.

The Ngati Apa leader is an iwi mentor to the school and he told King that she must come back and visit her "garden".

"The school and its students are the fruits of your labour," he said.

Head girl Nikita McDonald, who was a year 9 student when King succeeded Vivianne Murphy as principal five years ago, said the time has passed quickly.

"It seems like just yesterday that you began," she said.

"The school has flourished under your care and you have always encouraged us to strive for excellence."

Deputy principal Nita Pond thanked King for her passionate leadership, her professional support and her friendship.

Pond, who will be acting principal until an appointment is made, said King is leaving some "big crazy shoes to fill".

King is known for her spectacular footwear and Pond said students have encouraged her to purchase some of her own.

"I have really enjoyed being your wing-woman," she said.

Nita Pond presented her departing principal with one of many small gifts she would receive at her at her farewell assembly. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Deputy principal Craig Ritani said he applied for a job at the school because of King's reputation and said she has been a "passionate leader".

"Thank you for your wonderful mentorship and for making me and my family feel so welcome," he said.

Wanganui Girls' College Old Girls' Association president Megan Wallbutton thanked King for her support in hosting the highly successful 125th anniversary celebrations in 2016.

Addressing current students, Wallbutton said they will all become old girls.

"We all become old girls when we walk out those gates for the last time and we have members all over New Zealand and the world."

King's parents, Max and Pam Anderton, attended her farewell ceremony and she said she wished to pay tribute to them for their support.

"Do not ever underestimate your parents," she told the assembled students.

"You may not like them sometimes but they will always have your back."

King's children, Sophie, Mollie and Alex, have all been born during her tenure at WGC and she called them on stage to thank them for their support.

"You have had grumpy mum, busy mum and never at home mum and you have always been patient and understanding," she told them.

When King was new to her role in 2014, she said there were three significant things happening at the school that she wished to talk about.

One was e-learning and students using their devices in class.

Now she says that she firmly believes digital devices are useful tools but should not replace reading and writing education.

"A vital part of teachers' work is to provide guidance in the safe and educational use of the internet and social media."

The second thing she spoke about was Te Kakahu (The Cloak), an initiative for improving learning outcomes for Māori students by deepening connections with whanau, hapu and iwi.

"That is one of the things I'm most proud of," she says now.

"We have really deepened those connections and they have benefitted all our students."

The third thing was the school's restorative practice initiative, fostering positive relationships between students and teachers.

"That has gone from strength to strength as well and it is now deeply embedded in the culture of the school."

King is also very proud of the academic achievement at the school and received the good news this week that WGC students achieved New Zealand's third-highest pass rate for NCEA Level One and also rated well for higher achievement levels.