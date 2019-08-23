Departing Whanganui Girls' College principal Tania King was struggling to keep her composure when a student called out "You got this homie".

King was addressing the crowd gathered to farewell her from her role as principal. King has been principal since 2014 and has worked in other teaching roles at the school since 2003.

She is leaving to take up her new role as chief operating officer at New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy (NZICPA) based at Whanganui Airport.

"If you get hōhā [bored] with those fellas over there hoki mai, come back," Mike Paki said.

The Ngati Apa leader is an iwi mentor to the school and he told King that she must come back and visit her "garden".

"The school and its students are the fruits of your labour," he said.

Head girl Nikita McDonald, who was a year 9 student when King succeeded Vivianne Murphy as principal five years ago, said

