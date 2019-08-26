An award-winning Hawke's Bay industry automation specialist is set to significantly expand after a new partnership deal.

Following recent collaboration on several projects, CR Automation (CRA) has decided to sell a 50 per cent equity stake to Jenkins Group, a key industry player throughout Australasia's horticulture post-harvest industry.

With subsidiaries in New Zealand and Australia (Tauranga-based Jenkins Freshpac Systems Ltd and NSW-based J-Tech Systems PTY), Jenkins Group provides an extensive range of labelling, packaging and handling systems to the fruit and vegetable industry across both countries.

Hawke's Bay-based CR Automation has provided automation, robotic and post-harvest solutions to a broad

