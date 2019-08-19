Team Ritesh Whanganui turned their final Women's Federation League match into an offensive exhibition, with seven players scoring goals in the 9-0 shutout of winless Feilding United at Wembley Park yesterday.

Although not expected to be troubled by the wooden spooners, the victory allowed Whanganui to finish their season of great improvement with an even 5-5-5 record, eclipsing their results from the 2017-18 campaigns.

The only question remaining will be whether their striker Vanya Apiata-Hodgkinson scoring the seventh goal, after a series of near-misses and passing assists to set up multiple team mates finding the net, will be enough to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.