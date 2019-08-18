Re Bayfair underpass, well done Tauranga chief executive Marty Grenfell - you're right on the mark re the modern transport standards (News, August 15).

They also relate to modern holistic community development. We have a great city growing and we are consciously growing it.

The NZ Transport Agency is part of it, as we all are, and as a team we should be looking at achieving the same outcome: Good quality, as the Resource Management Act says in its purposes and principles, which are compulsory, for the health, safety and welfare of people and the community.

Underpass or overpass would seem to be the only question here.

Advertisement

We are looking into the future, over the longer time frame time the cost of this will reduce to insignificance, particularly when compared with the unthinkable potential cost of not doing this and the cost of the road construction works.



Mark Batchelor

Matua



Avenues clarification

F. Gardner's suggestion (Letters, August 9 ) that 70 per cent of ratepayers want the Avenues pathway project to be progressed needs qualifying.

Seventy per cent of the very small proportion of Tauranga ratepayers who responded to a Tauranga City Council survey supported further investigation of a project that was pitched in the survey as having numerous benefits and no drawbacks.

It is not credible that 70 per cent of ratepayers would support any plan to impose hugely expensive infrastructure upon the natural environment especially on low-lying and vulnerable coastal land.

F. Gardner writes that ratepayers remember at election time those councillors who voted against continuing to cost the project or contact them to establish their rationale.

But, conversely, many ratepayers will vote for councillors who are likely to exercise fiscal responsibility, show concern for the environment, respect ratepayers' property rights and treat all of Tauranga's communities with compassion.



R. Rimmer

Welcome Bay

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

Advertisement

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz