Re Bayfair underpass, well done Tauranga chief executive Marty Grenfell - you're right on the mark re the modern transport standards (News, August 15).

They also relate to modern holistic community development. We have a great city growing and we are consciously growing it.

The NZ Transport Agency is part of it, as we all are, and as a team we should be looking at achieving the same outcome: Good quality, as the Resource Management Act says in its purposes and principles, which are compulsory, for the health, safety and welfare of people and the community.

Underpass

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Avenues clarification

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.