Slogans such as Let's bang this out, Love Tauranga, and Action not words, are some of the offerings of the 18 people standing for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council in this year's local body elections.

The regional council comprises seven constituencies including Tauranga, Rotorua and the Eastern Bay of Plenty. While regional council seats have attracted some familiar faces of current serving councillors, there are also some new names on offer.

Of the fresh faces making a debut, Matthew Farrell and Jenny Hobbs are each contending for a spot in the Western Bay of Plenty constituency.

Fellow newcomers Stacey Rose, with the slogan Let's bang this out, Te Taru White, Toi Kai Rakau Iti, Katie Priscilla Paul with the slogan Living & Working for Rotorua, and Riki Nelson are vying for a spot in the Tauranga, Okurei Māori, Kohi Māori, Rotorua and Mauao Māori constituency.

Current serving regional councillors returning for another run are Bill Clark, Douglas Leeder, Lyall Thurston, Kevin Winters, Stuart Crosby, David Love with the slogan Love Tauranga, Paula Thompson, Andrew von Dadelszen with the slogan Action not words, Tiipene Marr, Matemoana McDonald, Norm Bruning, and Jane Nees.

For the Bay of Plenty District Health Board election, 17 people have put their names forward.

Of the existing board, current members Mark Arundel, Bev Edlin, Geoff Esterman, Marion Guy, and Ron Scott are confirmed as running in this year's election.

New names also in the running are Hori Ahomiro, Ian Finch, Sneha Gray, Mawera Karetai, Chris King-Hazel, Sharon Kletchko, Tracy Livingston, Katie Priscilla Paul, Janet Louise Peters, Derek Roser, Teresa Sage, Kevin Tohiariki, and Peter White.

Nominations closed at midday today and final candidate lists may yet include some late additions.

Electoral officer Warwick Lampp said: "It will take some time yet to verify everything.

"When the list is final, it will say so on our website ... There is usually a last-minute rush. It's super busy."

Voting forms will start to arrive from September 20 and early results will be known on October 12.