Performing in Rotorua's community fundraiser Harcourts Dancing for Hospice has led to a competitive call-up for Polly Delfim.

She and partner Rawiri Bhana won the People's Choice Award last weekend, after taking to the stage twice in front of the crowd of 2100.

The couple will take to the stage on August 10.

The group of participants had their choreography critiqued and videoed by a student of tutor Elly-Ann Pritchard, about a week out from the big night.

After this, 40-year-old Delfim was approached to dance competitively with the man who is also based in the Bay of Plenty.

He has danced for seven years and has been Pritchard's student

