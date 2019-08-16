It is all very well for Esther Richards (Letters, August 14) to point out the current criteria outlined in the proposed euthanasia bill.

It's what will happen in the future that concerns me. Evidence from other countries that have legalised euthanasia suggest that once the door is open the criteria will change and become more liberal.

Assisted suicide becomes legalised murder and not necessarily at the request of the victim. History shows that New Zealand will be no different.

Questionable legislation that has been passed in our Parliament previously has become more liberal over time.

