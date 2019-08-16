It is all very well for Esther Richards (Letters, August 14) to point out the current criteria outlined in the proposed euthanasia bill.

It's what will happen in the future that concerns me. Evidence from other countries that have legalised euthanasia suggest that once the door is open the criteria will change and become more liberal.

Assisted suicide becomes legalised murder and not necessarily at the request of the victim. History shows that New Zealand will be no different.

Questionable legislation that has been passed in our Parliament previously has become more liberal over time.

There is only one way to make sure the same thing doesn't happen with any proposal to legalise euthanasia in New Zealand.

Ian Young

Pāpāmoa



Kapai Tommy

Thank you Tommy Kapai Wilson for your columns that have appeared in the BOP Times over so many years. Ninety-nine per cent of the time I agree with what you are writing, very often have a laugh at some of the columns written, if not usually a smile.

(Abridged)

Wendy Galloway

Ōmokoroa



Opening the flood gates

Michael Neilson's "Four Ihumātao of solutions" (Opinion, August 13 ) all involve other people's money.

Fletcher gifts it – shareholders' money, government buys it – taxpayers' money, Auckland Council buys it – ratepayers' money, the status quo – the idea is everybody's a winner except Fletcher, so again shareholders' money.

Fletcher is the legal owner and if it sold it would need to be fairly compensated.

Purchase price, holding costs, design and development costs and loss of profits. A back-of-envelope calculation puts this at around $120-$150 million.

If the Government, or Auckland Council step in to appease the protesters and give them what they want, or Fletcher is forced to sell, this could end up opening the flood gates for activists to claim any piece of private land they fancied.

All they would have to do is what they have done at Ihumātao – occupy the land, claim it has cultural significance, then demand that it be returned to its "rightful owners".

We only have to look at how the possible gifting of 11 Mission St to the Ōtamataha Trust has been claimed by Buddy Mikaere as a precedent for the Hapu to be given Kulim Park (Opinion, June 19).

Richard Prince

Welcome Bay



Referendum overload

Oh Lord save us all from any referendum overdose. But if we are going to have a referendum on the end of life, why are we not having one for the beginning of life?

After all, the fundamental principle is exactly the same. Are we intending to give over the sole right to an individual to end the life of another?



A G Stewart

Tauranga

