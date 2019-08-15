On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Just last month, Tauranga City Council was celebrating the end of the biggest infrastructure project it had ever completed: The $107 million Southern Pipeline. Nowhere was the project, which took 15 years to finish, more controversial than in Matapihi. Some people on the peninsula fought plans for the pipe to cross their land for years, but in the end - after a big push by the council to rebuild relationships and trust - the project received resource consent with nary an opposition submission. Now, a sewage leak has put that trust in jeopardy again. Samantha Motion reports.
Answers.
That's whatmany in Matapihi want from the Tauranga City Council after a failed valve saw raw sewage spew from the $107 million Southern Pipeline on to a road berm near a school today.
The council has apologised to the community, cleaned up what it says was a relatively small amount of spilled sewage and promised to work hard to prevent any more issues.
The incident has, however, reignited old grievances in Matapihi over the controversial wastewater pipeline, which was the subject of protests in 2016. It became operational in February after 15 years of work.
The leak was first reported about 8pm last night, with contractors working through the night to contain it.
Te Kura O Matapihi, principal Tui Rolleston talks about the Southern Pipeline leak.
Te Kura o Matapihi principal Tui Rolleston said her daughter arrived home from netball last night and said there was a bad smell and wet ground near the kura (school).
"She said 'oh my god it stinks by the school'."
Rolleston said she called the council to alert them.
By the time she arrived for work the next morning, the leak had been contained to the side of the road opposite the school and the road was cleaned up.