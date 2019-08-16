Motivational speaker talks about getting through her worst moments and why life will never lose its joy


MOST nights, Steffi August finds herself in the hallway of her Mount Maunganui home, speaking tenderly to a photo on the wall.

It's an enlarged picture of her and her late husband Fred on their wedding day and the question she most often asks the portrait is "Why?"

August is a motivational speaker, more used to comforting than being comforted, but in the wake of Fred's death in a truck crash earlier this year, she's determined to heed her own advice on positivity.

