The findings of a Waitangi Tribunal report recommending New Zealand prisoners should be given the right to vote has become the subject of debate throughout the country this week. But what impact could such a law change have in local and general elections? Reporter Kiri Gillespie takes the proposal to three Bay of Plenty mayors to find out what they think and discovers which mayor considers such a move as pandering to a "namby-pamby" society, and what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to do.

The recommendation that prisoners should have the right to vote in elections has received little support from Bay of Plenty leaders despite backing from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The Waitangi Tribunal report , released on Monday, found a 2010 law change was inconsistent with Treaty principles and led to significant prejudice against Māori.

The report made three recommendations:

• Overturn the ban and allow all prisoners to vote, irrespective of sentence

• Have a process to ensure prisoners and ex-prisoners are enrolled in time for the 2020 election

• Ensure Crown advice on the impact of a bill fulfils the Crown's Treaty of Waitangi obligations.

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless struggled to agree with the idea, saying losing the ability to vote was part of a person's punishment for the crime they were convicted of.

"I'd say 'no'. You do the crime, that's part of it. Why would we want people with no respect for the rule of law voting in political matters?"

Brownless said he wouldn't be surprised if the recommendations were taken on board "because we are becoming a namby-pamby society in terms of our attitude towards crime".

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber doesn't think allowing prisoners to vote will make much difference to elections. Photo / File

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber said such a move was unlikely to make much difference as voter turnout in local body elections was already low.

"It's not going to significantly change the world.

"But, where I come from, if they are going to change the law then you have to look at everybody who is able to vote and treat them equally. That includes people in institutions, whether that's prison or mental health facilities."

Webber said it was important not to "pick and choose things because they are the flavour of the day".

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said that while the report was more focused on general elections and requested consideration before 2020, there would be a flow-on effect for future local government elections.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick says there are many steps to take before a potential law change allowing prisoners the right to vote. Photo / File

"The principle of any criteria to widen enrolment on the electoral role is critical and mechanisms that encourage wider participation of voter participation is a good thing for any democracy."

However, Chadwick said in a statement she had concerns and looked forward to seeing what the Cabinet made of the report.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the Bay of Plenty Times , in response to Brownless' view, that prisoners serving three years or less would be the ones most likely to be back in communities during the course of a Parliamentary term.

Ardern said significant work had been done on the issue before but this was undone by an individual Member of Parliament's bill in 2010.

"We've now had the Supreme Court and also the Waitangi Tribunal saying that decision was wrong which was exactly the view of the Labour Party at the time. [There have now been] two reports, we can't ignore that work needs to be done. The Minister of Justice is working on that."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern backs a call for prisoners should be able to vote. Photo / NZME

The 2010 change meant prisoners were banned from voting because they were removed from the electoral roll; previously prisoners serving sentences less than three years could be enrolled.

In 2010, Māori were 2.1 times more likely to have been removed from the electoral roll than non-Māori. In 2018, they were 11.4 times more likely.