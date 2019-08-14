It is nice to read the roading upgrade at 15th Ave and Fraser St is going ahead (News, August 7).

This is an important piece of work, urgently required to allow safe movement of traffic through a key arterial corridor.

Now, Tauranga City Council, do us all a favour.

Before you unpack the spades, and lay out the orange cones in 15th Ave, please hire an expert in urban road/traffic planning (not to be a person currently associated with council) to spend a week reviewing the proposed concept, planning, and current conclusions, followed by an expert report,

