The Western Bay of Plenty's mayor is encouraged by positive noises coming from the Government regarding State Highway 2.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said the road at Katikati "should be one of the projects that are upgraded in the next GPS [Government Policy Statement on transport]." at a media standup in Tauranga on Monday.

He said he drove it recently and was nearly run off the road, though blamed "bad Tauranga drivers" over the road.

Asked by the Bay of Plenty Times whether the Provincial Growth Fund could be used to help alleviate Tauranga's transport woes, Jones said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.