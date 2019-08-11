St Peter's Church: The Beacon on the Hill has "overseen" much of Whanganui's history.

Local author and historian Murray Crawford, who is a member of Friends of St Peter's, hosted an information session at the Koromiko Rd church on Saturday as part of Whanganui Heritage Month.

St Peter's, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016, has a Category 2 listing with Heritage New Zealand in recognition of its historical significance.

"The church was consecrated in 1866," Crawford said.

"It was originally on the Victoria Ave site now occupied by the Cotton On clothing store and was surrounded by a churchyard

