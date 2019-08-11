On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"The church has quite a lot of items that have been accumulated over the years - there are various plaques, there are stained glass windows that commemorate various people who have been associated with the church.
"There's also a plaque dedicated to some of the military who served here and relates back to the Battle of St John's Wood in 1847."
A Battle of Britain service has been held at St Peter's every year for "many, many years", Crawford said.
After the session, several people expressed interest in becoming members of Friends of St Peter's.
"We're always open to new members," Crawford said.
Crawford will host another session at St Peter's at 11am on Saturday, August 24, as part of Whanganui Heritage Month.