Hundreds of millions of dollars have been approved for a number of building projects in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty since January this year. Priority One's latest report shows the number of building consents issued so far this year recorded the highest ever value for the first seven months of a year. Property reporter Zoe Hunter investigates what has contributed to such a demand for building projects and looks into what other major commercial builds were approved last month.

A record $709 million worth of building consents have been issued in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty.

Priority One's lastest building consent report showed the value of building consents issued from January to July this year totalled $526m in Tauranga and $183m in the Western Bay.

Priority One's projects manager, Annie Hill, said according to their records the $709m in consents was the highest value ever issued for the first seven months of a year.

"We have had growth across most categories of consent, including a record high of $68m in commercial consents issued in March this year, as well as high levels of residential new builds," she said.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said a strong primary sector, great export conditions, and population growth had contributed to a record number of building consents.

Cowley said the city had enjoyed a strong growth spurt after the economic downturn from 2008 to 2012.

The Tauranga City Council approved 227 consents totalling $62.3m last month, more than the 192 issued a year ago.

There were 130 consents totalling $24.9m issued last month in the Western Bay, compared to the 122 issued in July 2018.

One of the biggest projects consented last month was $2.6m for the next stage of a $250m eco-friendly retirement village in Pāpāmoa.

It was one of seven consents lodged by Pacific Lakes Village so far totalling $7.6m.

The new 250-unit Pacific Lakes Village on Grenada St was being built across the road from its sister retirement village of the same size, Pacific Coast Village.

Both villages were a joint venture between Generus Living Group and Mangatawa Papamoa Blocks Inc.

Generus Living Group director Graham Wilkinson. Photo / File

Generus Living Group director Graham Wilkinson said the $2.6m consent was part of a series of building consents being lodged by the company.

Wilkinson said the first stage was still under construction, with the second lot of units already in hot demand.

"We have sold more than 45 units. So we need to get a move on," he said.

"Tauranga is the preferred place to retire and people can see the quality of design from what is being built across the road."

Wilkinson said the development was originally planned for 350 units. However, he said the range of villas available had been increased to include a mix of terrace houses and two-to-three-bedroom villas, which reduced the village's overall density.

A sneak peek inside one of the eco-friendly villas. Photo / Supplied

Each home would be pre-wired for solar power for residents to have the option to stay on the grid or not.

A communal facility inside the village called the Lake House will operate off the grid with its own solar power and rainwater recycling systems.

"Sustainability is a big part of the design," Wilkinson said.

A total of $1.6 million had been approved for a new preschool on Gravatt Rd as part of the Plaza's expansion. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, $1.6m had been approved for a new preschool on Gravatt Rd and $1.5m for an extension to carparking at Papamoa Plaza.

The BestStart childcare centre and 150 extra parking spaces were part of the Pāpāmoa shopping mall's latest expansion onto land that has been vacant for 20 years.

The next stage of the project will include an office block and large format retail will complete the third and final stage of the development.

Papamoa Plaza centre manager David Hill said it was great to finally see builders on the site and there had been plenty of interest in the new preschool.

"It is pretty exciting," he said. "It is all happening really quickly. It has been vacant for so long we have been waiting for the right tenant."

Tauranga building consents - by the numbers

Total value: $62.3m

Total number: 227

Included:

- Two consents for nine new villas at Pacific Lakes Village ($2.6m)

- A new preschool at Gravatt Rd ($1.5m)

- Extension to carparking at Papamoa Plaza ($1.6m)

- A new warehouse at Tauriko Business Estate ($2.0m)

Western Bay of Plenty building consents

Total value: $24.9m

Total number: 130

Source: Priority One