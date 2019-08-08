On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Hundreds of millions of dollars have been approved for a number of building projects in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty since January this year. Priority One's latest report shows the number of building consents issued so far this year recorded the highest ever value for the first seven months of a year. Property reporter Zoe Hunter investigates what has contributed to such a demand for building projects and looks into what other major commercial builds were approved last month.
A record $709 million worth of building consents have been issued in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty.
Priority One's lastest building consent report showed the value of building consents issued from January to July this year totalled $526m in Tauranga and $183m in the Western Bay.
Priority One's projects manager, Annie Hill, said according to their records the $709m in consents was the highest value ever issued for the first seven months of a year.
Both villages were a joint venture between Generus Living Group and Mangatawa Papamoa Blocks Inc.
Generus Living Group director Graham Wilkinson said the $2.6m consent was part of a series of building consents being lodged by the company.
Wilkinson said the first stage was still under construction, with the second lot of units already in hot demand.
"We have sold more than 45 units. So we need to get a move on," he said.
"Tauranga is the preferred place to retire and people can see the quality of design from what is being built across the road."
Wilkinson said the development was originally planned for 350 units. However, he said the range of villas available had been increased to include a mix of terrace houses and two-to-three-bedroom villas, which reduced the village's overall density.
Each home would be pre-wired for solar power for residents to have the option to stay on the grid or not.
A communal facility inside the village called the Lake House will operate off the grid with its own solar power and rainwater recycling systems.
"Sustainability is a big part of the design," Wilkinson said.
Meanwhile, $1.6m had been approved for a new preschool on Gravatt Rd and $1.5m for an extension to carparking at Papamoa Plaza.
The BestStart childcare centre and 150 extra parking spaces were part of the Pāpāmoa shopping mall's latest expansion onto land that has been vacant for 20 years.
The next stage of the project will include an office block and large format retail will complete the third and final stage of the development.
Papamoa Plaza centre manager David Hill said it was great to finally see builders on the site and there had been plenty of interest in the new preschool.
"It is pretty exciting," he said. "It is all happening really quickly. It has been vacant for so long we have been waiting for the right tenant."
Tauranga building consents - by the numbers
Total value: $62.3m
Total number: 227
Included: - Two consents for nine new villas at Pacific Lakes Village ($2.6m) - A new preschool at Gravatt Rd ($1.5m) - Extension to carparking at Papamoa Plaza ($1.6m) - A new warehouse at Tauriko Business Estate ($2.0m)
Western Bay of Plenty building consents Total value: $24.9m Total number: 130