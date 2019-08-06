Bay of Plenty MPs have revealed how they will cast their vote on the abortion law reform bill announced by the Government this week.

Justice Minister Andrew Little announced on Monday details of a long-awaited bill aimed at decriminalising abortion - the first major reform in more than four decades.

Under the new law, the decision on whether to get an abortion will be up to the woman, in consultation with her doctor, until 20 weeks' pregnant.

After that, the person performing the procedure will have to "reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman's physical and mental health, and wellbeing".

Abortion is currently a crime in New Zealand but exemptions mean women can still get access if two doctors agree a pregnancy would put a woman in physical or mental risk - a process that's been criticised as both slow and stigmatising.

The bill will be voted on in a conscience vote in Parliament, rather than along party lines, with its first reading in the house on Thursday.

Bay of Plenty Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark said she would be voting to support the changes.

From her time campaigning, she had said she would support the removal of abortion from the Crimes Act and be treated as a health issue.

"I fully support the right of women to make decisions about their own body, including whether an abortion is right for her in her circumstances."

Tauranga MP and Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges said in a statement he would support the bill going to select committee.

Bridges said women were already able to access abortions when they were up to 20 weeks pregnant and it was time for "law and practice to match".

Regarding abortions after the 20-week mark, he said stronger safeguards were needed.

Tauranga Labour list MP Jan Tinetti said she would be voting 'yes' so the bill would go on to the select committee.

"It's important that people have their say."

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller could be reached for comment before deadline.