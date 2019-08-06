On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Abortion is currently a crime in New Zealand but exemptions mean women can still get access if two doctors agree a pregnancy would put a woman in physical or mental risk - a process that's been criticised as both slow and stigmatising.
The bill will be voted on in a conscience vote in Parliament, rather than along party lines, with its first reading in the house on Thursday.
Bay of Plenty Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark said she would be voting to support the changes.
From her time campaigning, she had said she would support the removal of abortion from the Crimes Act and be treated as a health issue.
"I fully support the right of women to make decisions about their own body, including whether an abortion is right for her in her circumstances."
Tauranga MP and Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges said in a statement he would support the bill going to select committee.