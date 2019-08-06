Pāpāmoa residents enjoying life with roads of hot mix seal are calling on Tauranga City Council to avoid resurfacing their neighbourhood with cheaper, less adequate chip seal. Some have said doing so would take them back to "the dark ages". Reporter Samantha Motion investigates.

Residents of several Pāpāmoa streets are waging war on Tauranga City Council's use of chip seal to resurface roads in "premium" subdivisions.

Two petitions were presented to a council committee meeting yesterday - one complaining about a "shocking" chip seal job and another wanting to avoid a repeat.

Residents have called on the council to ditch

