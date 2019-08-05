The third round of Women's Federation League games is not proving a happy hunting ground for the Team Ritesh Whanganui team, who slumped to their worst result of the season with a 4-1 defeat to Massey University FC on Sunday.

Despite adding back five fresh players to the squad which went to Napier last weekend for a 2-all draw with Taradale, who had beaten Massey in consecutive weekends of League and Cup play, Whanganui suffered from what coach Matt Calvert could only call "a lack of enthusiasm".

The home side made a great start with the opening goal to Candice