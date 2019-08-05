I read the initial Bay of Plenty Times report on July 30 about the condition of our courthouse and was horrified that a place of justice was in such a poor state of repair.

I have been summoned for jury service and expect to be called in the not too distant future, but do I really want to spend days in substandard conditions if I am asked to be a juror? Quite frankly, I think not.

It is our duty as citizens to "do our bit", but since reading about the sub-standard courthouse I intend to ask to be excused, and I will state the above as my reason.

Liz St George

Ohauiti



Advertisement

Provocative submission incorrect

The August 2 Bay of Plenty Times report of the council meeting about transferring 11 Mission St to the Otamatata Trust cited Mr Ken Evans who made a provocative submission saying the councillors who previously voted for the transfer should be charged with "blatant racism". He drew a parallel, "Fifty-one people died in Christchurch due to racial hate".

All the people who died in Christchurch were Muslims, and Mr Evans made the common mistake of believing Muslim is a race, which it isn't. Muslim is a religion; rather, Muslims are those people who follow the religion of Islam. (Abridged)

Perry Harlen

Mount Maunganui

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz