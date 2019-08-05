I read the initial Bay of Plenty Times report on July 30 about the condition of our courthouse and was horrified that a place of justice was in such a poor state of repair.

I have been summoned for jury service and expect to be called in the not too distant future, but do I really want to spend days in substandard conditions if I am asked to be a juror? Quite frankly, I think not.

It is our duty as citizens to "do our bit", but since reading about the sub-standard courthouse I intend to ask to be excused,

Provocative submission incorrect

Related articles: