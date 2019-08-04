Usually, if Katikati residents want to see a star like Sonny Bill Williams in action, they have to hit the road.

Yesterday, the tables were turned as the All Blacks superstar came to them - playing for Counties Manukau in the Game of Three Halves preseason hit-out with Wellington and Bay of Plenty.

It's not often a man whose trophy cabinet includes NRL, Super Rugby and Rugby World Cup winners' medals plays rugby in a town the size of Katikati. The locals made the most of the opportunity, heading to the ground in droves, armed with autograph books and with cameras at the ready.

Katikati local Alex Lund, 14, was at the ground early, hoping to get a photo with Williams.

"He's a legend; he's a beast, just look at him. I'm a big fan. He has the size, his running, everything he does, he's a mean machine."

Sonny Bill Williams is mobbed by fans in Katikati after playing for Counties Manukau in the Game of Three Halves. Photo / Andrew Warner

Anahera Simpkins, 14, said it was "very exciting" to see Williams in person.

"When I heard he was coming I thought 'hell yeah, I'm coming down to watch him'. He looks bigger than I expected. I'm going to try and get a photo with him and wish him a happy birthday."

Nine-year-old Sebana McKee waited eagerly, autograph paper and pen in hand, for an opportunity to approach Williams.

"He's unstoppable. He's so fast and strong. I'll be very happy if I get his autograph."

Sonny Bill Williams makes a run for Counties Manukau against the Bay of Plenty Wasps. Photo / Andrew Warner

Sebana's mum Shantal McKee said they had travelled from Waihi Beach to see Williams and that he was a good role model for her son.

"He gives my son incentive, something to aim for. He can wake up in the morning and think 'I want to be like him'."

Williams, who was also celebrating his 34th birthday, said the reception from the crowd was "beautiful". Two young locals made sure he felt welcome when they hijacked the loudspeaker to sing him happy birthday as he ran on for the first game. It took him half an hour to leave the field at the end of the game as enthusiastic fans mobbed him.

"It's a beautiful part of New Zealand. I'm a big fan of the Te Aroha thermal spas, so I got to come down last night with my wife, went to the pools, then stayed at Waihi Beach for the night without the kids, it was awesome, got a nice sleep."