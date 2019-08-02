Of the losses GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic have suffered in Lotto Federation League this season, May 25 sticks in the craw the worst.

In the midst of a goal-scoring drought, Athletic (6-3-4) could have taken down the season's second best team in Napier Marist (10-0-2) at Wembley Park that day, gaining invitation to a very exclusive club which only includes the undefeated Havelock North Wanderers, who have accomplished the feat twice, 8-2 in April and 4-1 in June.

Instead, a Jude Hiri header just clearing the bar, Scott Burney and James Satherley opening up opportunities which weren't converted, and

Related articles: