Of the losses GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic have suffered in Lotto Federation League this season, May 25 sticks in the craw the worst.

In the midst of a goal-scoring drought, Athletic (6-3-4) could have taken down the season's second best team in Napier Marist (10-0-2) at Wembley Park that day, gaining invitation to a very exclusive club which only includes the undefeated Havelock North Wanderers, who have accomplished the feat twice, 8-2 in April and 4-1 in June.

Instead, a Jude Hiri header just clearing the bar, Scott Burney and James Satherley opening up opportunities which weren't converted, and then a host of second half chances slipping through the fingers resulted in a 1-0 loss.

Napier Marist picked up what proved the matchwinner from Luis Toomey right before halftime in a cruel case of third time's the charm.

Advertisement

Athletic keeper Matt Calvert was brilliant as he poached the ball in a one-on-one challenge from an attacking player, then immediately got over to charge down the followup strike, but the ball still rebounded lovingly for Toomey to send it in the open goal mouth.

"It was a tough day, it wasn't for lack of opportunities for us," said Athletic coach Jason

King, ahead of their three hour trip to Orotau Park in Napier for tomorrow's return match.

"I certainly felt we were robbed on that day.

"In the aftermatch, their coach referred to it as a 'smash and grab', so I think it's time we go over and return the favour."

Athletic are pleased the match has been moved to Saturday afternoon from the original plan of playing a Sunday fixture, as Versatile Wanganui City FC (5-4-4) had to deal with in their 3-2 away loss on April 14.

While Satherley picked up an injury in last weekend's confidence-boosting 2-0 win over Palmerston North Marist, King is still taking a squad of 14 on the longest away trip of the season.

Logan Hughes returns to the side for his first game since the loss to New Plymouth Rangers in late June, which was Athletic's last blemish as they have had three wins and a draw since then.

"We've certainly shown we can be defensively strong against them and other teams in the league," said King.

"We'll show a lot more of attacking intent. Which we've started to do in recent games.

"They're not shy of scoring goals, but I know, even when we played them last time, they're susceptible to conceeding a couple.

"We've just to prove the game we played over here should have gone our way."

Despite a couple of players not being able to train this week due to work commitments, King said the squad has remained settled.

Eric Zhang will get to make another impression after his 15 minutes off the bench against Palmerston North Marist.

Peter Czerwonka was a late withdrawal last weekend with illness but returned for the Thursday training session.

King is hoping he can put in a full 90 minute shift, but if not, Jack Morris provides adequate cover.

Despite their improved results in the past month and the close result last time, Athletic must respect Napier Marist are sitting second on the table for good reasons.

The side, captained by Ethan Dent and coached by Jamie Dunning, have put home 42 goals in League play, third-best just behind PN Marist and of course Wanderers, while they have the conceded only 20, also third-best behind Athletic and again, Wanderers.

The game kicks off at 2.45pm.

Back at Wembley, the GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic Reserves have a home Horizons Premiership game with Feilding United, kickoff 12.30pm.

And Sunday, the Team Ritesh Whanganui Women defend home turf against Massey University FC in the Women's Federation League, kickoff 1pm.