Tauranga's CBD is in the midst of dramatic change, with hundreds of millions being pumped into redevelopments that see cranes lining the horizon. While many people are optimistic that it is all part of the process of revitalisation and growing from a town into a city, there's no doubt the construction disruption is making life hard for some business owners, with parking losses a particular concern. We reveal concept plans for nearly $30m of streetscaping ahead of a key council meeting.

Tauranga City Council is working on a $20m plan to make one side of Elizabeth St a walking and cycling-friendly park - at a loss of 41 carparks.

Two other CBD streets are also in line for facelifts with proposals for a recreation zone on The Strand extension ($4.8m) and an "eat street" in Wharf St ($4.9m).

Budget estimates included substantial sums for upgrading infrastructure - pipes, roading - alongside streetscaping.

The projects will be reviewed at the council's Projects, Operations and Services Committee meeting tomorrow, two weeks after business owners expressed fears the CBD was becoming a ghost town amid construction disruptions.

The concept layout of a portion of Elizabeth St. Image / Tauranga City Council

New concept plans - not yet signed off - show a bold transformation for Elizabeth St between Cameron Rd and The Strand, but parking changes have some worried.

The southern side of the 30m wide street - with the $130m Farmers redevelopment - will be turned into a "linear park" with a path for cyclists and pedestrians, greenery, seats, play areas and outdoor dining.

The north will have two slow-speed vehicle lanes, 66 carparks - down from the existing 107 - and bus lane accesses.

Planners said lost carparks would be offset by extra carparks in adjacent developments.

Elizabeth St has a parking building and Farmers has promised triple the parking for retail customers than its old carpark.

Farmers owner Elizabeth Properties Limited provided a statement saying it was focused on the development's positive impact on the CBD, providing new shopping and dining options, plus high-end housing.

The $130m new Farmers building will have retail on the bottom and apartments on top. Graphic / Supplied

Mainstreet Tauranga chairman Brian Berry said streetscaping Elizabeth St was a "great idea" but removing so many CBD carparks was a "bad move".

The council should reduce the scale of change.

"I think Elizabeth St should remain with a vehicle focus for now with just a superficial spruce up. Parking should remain angled.

"I think that the Elizabeth St money would be better spent linking Durham St with the Red Square and on upgrading the Red Square into an attractive green space."

Estimated budgets for the three streetscaping projects. Graphic / Tauranga City Council

Number One Shoes Tauranga manager Pam Jump said 41 carparks were a lot to lose and would impact businesses.

"We have an ageing population and if they can't get a park right outside, they are not going to shop here."

Meanwhile, Wharf St will become a near car-free zone from Willow St to The Strand, with retractable bollards preventing entry for all but authorised and emergency vehicles.

The wharf-themed pedestrian-friendly space will have outdoor dining lining both sides of the street under strings of lights.

A concept design for Wharf St. Image / Tauranga City Council

Dry Dock cafe owner Sandra Johnson said she liked the plans.

"It will become a destination."

After four years of stop-start and trials, she just wants a final decision either way.

The estimated cost for Wharf St has grown from $2.9m last year to $4.9m, of which a quarter was a contingency.

Council staff said businesses supported construction starting in April.

The Strand extension project will create a recreation area at the city end of Elizabeth St, with steps down to the waterfront and a shared pedestrian and vehicle route to the Strand, plus a seawall with a promenade.

A concept design of the new Strand Extension, on the waterfront below Elizabeth St. Image / Tauranga City Council

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has agreed to pay for marine facilities (about $1.2m) including a boat ramp and jetty to launch its emergency vessels, stored nearby.

The wave of streetscaping projects has been timed to match other private and public building developments in the city centre.

Durham St, due to finish in October, was the first but had a bumpy ride with a $3m budget blowout to $10m and businesses on the stretch struggling.

The council has vowed to learn from Durham St missteps in future streetscaping projects.



CBD update

- Durham St: Completion expected in October

- Central Library: Under review

- Civic Administration Building: Under review

- Aspen Reserve: On hold, to be reconsidered in 2021

- Memorial Park to Strand walkway: Decision on whether to continue planning due August 27.

Source: Tauranga City Council