Tauranga's CBD is in the midst of dramatic change, with hundreds of millions being pumped into redevelopments that see cranes lining the horizon. While many people are optimistic that it is all part of the process of revitalisation and growing from a town into a city, there's no doubt the construction disruption is making life hard for some business owners, with parking losses a particular concern. We reveal concept plans for nearly $30m of streetscaping ahead of a key council meeting.

Tauranga City Council is working on a $20m plan to make one side of Elizabeth St a walking and

