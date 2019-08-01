I think it is disgusting the comments that have been made about the NRL referees involved in Warriors clash against the Parramatta Eels at the weekend.

We all agree they made mistakes but we all do and this is only likely to have a detrimental impact on the treatment of referees, umpires and officials in all sports.

This week alone I have seen two reports of rugby union referees being assaulted, this is reflective of the continuing negative behaviour towards those, almost exclusively volunteers, that turn up week in week out to make sport happen.

Andrew Sommerville
Bethlehem

