A truck carrying a four-tonne tractor spun out of control and almost ended up in a ditch after it struck a 180mm deep pothole - its driver is now calling on the Kaipara District Council to do a better job maintaining its roads.

Ross Recovery manager Michael Ross was travelling along Pouto Rd near Shines corner about 30km south of Dargaville late last week when at slow speed he struck a pothole.

"If there had been another car on the other side of the road, because I was all over the road, if there had been a logging truck heading

