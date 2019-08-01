KAIPARA CONNECTION

A truck carrying a four-tonne tractor spun out of control and almost ended up in a ditch after it struck a 180mm deep pothole - its driver is now calling on the Kaipara District Council to do a better job maintaining its roads.

Ross Recovery manager Michael Ross was travelling along Pouto Rd near Shines corner about 30km south of Dargaville late last week when at slow speed he struck a pothole.

"If there had been another car on the other side of the road, because I was all over the road, if there had been a logging truck heading down, I don't know what would have happened," he said.

"There was no signage, no slow down warning, nothing," and Ross said that's not good enough, when the council knew full well about the issue.

"I realise that potholes do form and sometimes they don't get reported. But this one had fresh white paint around all the potholes and markings like they (council) are going to repair it."

The truck tyre burst and its rim was severely damaged. Photo / Supplied

Mike Ross says the white markings surrounding the potholes show the council was aware they needed fixing and so he wonders why warning signs were not erected. Photo / Supplied

Furthermore, since the accident, Ross said he has heard from locals that this particular row of potholes are well known to the Kaipara District Council (KDC).

"They knew about the potholes and apparently locals out there say council are filling them in every couple of weeks, instead of fixing it properly."

The Northern Advocate directed questions to the Kaipara District Council, which had Greg Monteith, capital works and procurement manager at the Northland Transportation Alliance respond.

Monteith did not say why signs were not erected at the time of Ross's accident, however he did say that in the afternoon after the accident occurred, signs were subsequently put in place warning of a 50km/h speed restriction.

The council was asked why the potholes were only being fixed using temporary techniques instead of something more robust and permanent.



Monteith issued the following response.

"During the winter periods we are unable to undertake any significant pavement repairs due to the weather. Part of our process is to inspect our roads on a regular basis and make any temporary repairs during the winter months.

"With the intent of returning in the summer period to undertake more significant permanent repairs."

However, local resident Barry Shine said the potholes have been an issue for many years now.

"They resealed it seven to eight years ago and it started to break up not long after that. They have restabilised it three or four times since then.

"In between those times, they come back every three to four weeks with hot tar seal mix, that they use as a temporary fix.

Shine said he feels for the workers having to come back to the site so often. "The workers know that it's not going to last".

Ross said on an annual basis in his role as a recovery truck driver he travels 50,000km throughout the district and he said roads throughout the region are in disrepair.

"I think everybody knows they're pretty bad."

Dairylicious - Fonterra open day

Nearly 300 people of all ages attended a free open day at Maungaturoto's Fonterra site.

The event included face painting, product sampling, site tours, making your own butter from cream and dressing up in safety gear used on-site.

The tanker hose was a hit with local kids during the Fonterra Open Day. Photo / Supplied

Site manager Hannah Croad said the day was a success, and she was happy to share the story of a site that has been around for over 100 years.

"It's great to be able to show off what we do. We are very proud of what happens here at Maungaturoto, we take high quality Northland milk and turn it into powder and proteins that make their way all around the world."

Sue McKay, from Mangawhai, attended the open day with her daughter and two grandchildren.

"It's good to see what happens in our community, and it's something different for the children to do during the holidays."

Ex-farmers Tony and Linda, who farmed just north of Wellsford, used to supply the site with raw milk, but had never visited the site before.

"It's very interesting to see what happens to the milk, we should've done it before [visit]. We didn't realise how many places they send their products to."

Maungaturoto is one of Fonterra's oldest sites, established in 1902. It's 112-strong team can process up to 2.1 million litres of milk a day – that's 75 tanker loads.





Twin Coast Discovery Route feedback

The NZTA recently held a workshop in Dargaville to assess feedback from the community on how to improve the Twin Coast Discovery Route.

The workshop held last month follows an earlier one in May.

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson said the May session captured a number of ideas, information and background and this month's workshop was a chance to reflect back the key themes, ideas and discussions and test and refine these with the local community."

"A lot of ideas were tested, and these primarily centred around three key outcomes to unlock potential for Dargaville and support the TCDR programme.

Some of these ideas included, acknowledging Dargaville's connection to the river, and the townships unique cultural, historical, and physical location supporting the Kauri Coast region.

"Managing transport movement along State Highway 12 particularly at key junction points, and the highways connection with, and to support Dargaville's main centre.

"Better activating and linking community and public spaces, in particular along the river frontage.

The next step is to develop a township plan to highlight and prioritise potential projects from the process.





Live pro-wrestling returns

The Maniacs are back in town.

Maniacs United brings professional wrestling back to Dargaville this Saturday.

Last year saw a crowd of about 100 fans turned out to support their crew of wrestlers and it is hoped this year will draw similar numbers.

The event will be held at the Dargaville Town Hall and will see ASPN's (Ashlee Spencer) first defence of her New Zealand Professional Wrestling Women's Championship against a returning Grace Lightning.

It's described as a show not to be missed for those who want to step into the world of professional wrestling and is suitable for the whole family.

Tickets are available on Eventfinda.

