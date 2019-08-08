It has been more than 13 months since Tauranga's newest dedicated bus lane was opened at the end of Hairini St. In that time, some frustrated motorists have given up trying to travel around the lane to get to the city. Instead, they have been risking fines by driving down the lane in their cars to cut ahead of congestion. Reporter Kiri Gillespie investigates just how many people have been fined for breaching bus lane rules, and whether or not the bus lane is legal.

None of the drivers caught using a new bus lane as a shortcut has been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.