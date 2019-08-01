On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Thefoundation planned to build a visitor centre on the land.
Many fighting the transfer said the council should give the section directly to the foundation, as they believe was intended when it used ratepayer money to buy the land.
A crowd of more than 40 people - mostly grey-haired and opposing the proposal - filled the council chambers to hear the speakers.
Their cheers and boos earned the occasional reproachful glare from an elected member and one "mind your manners" from former councillor Mary Dillon when her submission was interrupted.
Among the opposers was long-time Tauranga resident Ken Evans, who declared the council was damaging race relations in the city through systems that favoured "tribal groups", and said the six councillors who voted for the transfer should be "in court" charged with "blatant racism".