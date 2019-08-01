A councillor called a Tauranga resident "shameless" for bringing up the Christchurch massacre in a heated exchange during a public meeting today about gifting land.

Tauranga City Council is hearing submissions on its proposal to give 11 Mission St to the Otamataha Trust, which represents hapu Ngāti Tapu and Ngāi Tamarawaho.

The 1400sq m section neighbours historic site The Elms. The council bought the section for $825,000 in 2006 and it is now valued at around $1 million.

As a condition of the transfer, the trust would give the Elms Foundation a long term lease with a peppercorn rent.

