They made a cool movie and even cooler memories.

It was topped off last week when the Great Lakes Film Society won the Bay of Plenty Vista Foundation 48Hours Film award with their short film Extra Time.

Cinematographer Joel Corbett said the society formed specifically to enter the competition, with some members drawn from the Taupo Writers Group.

"It's a platform for creative-minded people to connect."

Competing against 22 other teams from the Bay of Plenty, the prize was made up of a cash grant for filmmaking, production packages, a free year's membership to Women and Film in TV, script

