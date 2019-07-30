I've been in Perth, Western Australia visiting with my cousin Dave who served as a scout in Whiskey2 Company of the 1st Royal New Zealand Infantry Battalion, in Vietnam.

Dave was one of several Tauranga soldiers who went to Vietnam during the years 1963 to 1975.

Altogether more than 3000 New Zealanders, military and civilian, served in Vietnam fighting alongside troops from Australia and the USA. Thirty-seven military personnel died there with a further 187 wounded.

When Dave's Whiskey2 Company arrived in Vietnam in May 1968, it was at the height of New Zealand's involvement and the soldiers were immediately

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: