When Hayden Potaka had his riverboat moved to the other side of the Whanganui he didn't know it ended up in a place once bustling with many riverboats.

The Adventurer II is currently moored at the site of the former A Hatrick & Co River Steamer Foundry Workshops and Potaka said the coincidence was "cool".

The boat he bought at auction was towed to the new mooring about three weeks ago by a barge.

Potaka bought it in mid-June, after Baldwin Adventure Tours was liquidated.

He intends to use it to host tourists for meals of "high end Māori-infused cuisine".

