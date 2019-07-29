Of late I have found myself becoming a miserable old sod and getting grumpy with everyday things that shouldn't really get to me.

For instance it annoys me that the people renting the house next door park one of their many cars outside my house when they have more than enough kerb space outside their own. Love to know what the rules are with that.

Then there's cellphones.

In recent weeks I have sat at the traffic lights and watched as line after line of oblivious people wander over the crossing either talking or texting, totally lost in their cellphone

