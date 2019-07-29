While pre-season results mean little in the grand scheme of things, the Bay of Plenty Steamers gained some useful early momentum with a 43-12 win over North Harbour on Saturday.

The Steamers have plenty to prove in the Mitre 10 Cup this season. Last year, they finished fifth in the Championship division with four wins and six losses, missing out on a semifinals spot by three points.

Head coach Clayton McMillan said Saturday's win at North Harbour Stadium was a good start.

"For a first hit out, it was pretty good actually. We didn't have any high expectations of seeing

