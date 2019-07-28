How can you expect to control the sky-high number of avoidable deaths on our roads when all it takes is to sit a little test and a drive around the block to be allowed to drive on the worst roads, in my view, in the Western World?

If you want to handle, let's say a CNC machine, which can be dangerous, you will have be given extensive training before you would be allowed to use it.

How can we expect the drivers to do the right things when they had no proper training?

Roads don't kill - people do.

Chris

Concentrate on facts

