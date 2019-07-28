How can you expect to control the sky-high number of avoidable deaths on our roads when all it takes is to sit a little test and a drive around the block to be allowed to drive on the worst roads, in my view, in the Western World?

If you want to handle, let's say a CNC machine, which can be dangerous, you will have be given extensive training before you would be allowed to use it.

How can we expect the drivers to do the right things when they had no proper training?

Roads don't kill - people do.

Advertisement

Chris Vetter

Tauranga



Concentrate on facts

Well written letter by Aaron Brown (Letters, July 22 ), taking out the fear mongering and concentrating on the facts.



The war on drugs has been failing for nearly 50 years and will keep on failing. New Zealand can lead the way in this and block out the gangsters.



W Kehoe

Katikati

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz