It will be a glamorous night, though likely a tough one for the judges, at the Miss Rotorua Foundation coronation night coming up in September. The pageant is back again this year and contestants are under way with their preparations. Reporter Shauni James found out a bit more about this year's pageants and what it will entail.

A night of glamour, talent and celebrating Rotorua women and teens is back this year, and its contestants are already working hard to prepare.

The Miss Rotorua Beauty Pageant, now the Miss Rotorua Foundation, will have its coronation night at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre on September 21.

Miss Rotorua Foundation creative director Kharl WiRepa said it was a diverse group of contestants compared with previous years.

Advertisement

He said there was a high number of mothers competing in the pageant this year.

"This is really exciting because we are able to reach different audiences, and help and work within different parts of our community."

The contestants have begun the 12-week Stiletto Camp of training.

Aspects include tikanga wānanga, stage performance, etiquette training, first aid, team building, social work and business management.

WiRepa said he was looking forward to the pageant and how it would help local charities.

The 2019 charities are Helping Hands Rotorua, Parkinson's Volcanic Plateau, Māori Wardens, Special Olympics, and Breast Cancer Rotorua.

He said in terms of judging, the pageant would now have a bigger focus on the mana of the woman rather than material and physical attributes.

WiRepa said every year the talent section was something organisers looked forward to, and this year there would be a range, from Cook Island dancing to ballet and cultural performances.

"It's always great to see that on finals night."

He said the foundation expected to have a large sell-out show and there would be a star-studded line-up of judges to be revealed.

"Miss Rotorua affects family, businesses, community and charity. We look forward to continuing Miss Rotorua over the next five decades, and remembering that we are part of the history of this town."

Contestants

Destiny Fell, 23. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Wolfgram, 17. Photo / Supplied

Arohaina Hira, 16. Photo / Supplied

Aroha Wade, 25. Photo / Supplied

Chloe Winton, 16. Photo / Supplied

Cinice Karauria, 30. Photo / Supplied

Evrna Koia, 21. Photo / Supplied

Georgia Lee Johnson. Photo / Supplied

Hannah Audas, 17. Photo / Supplied

Janelle Earle, 16. Photo / Supplied

Kiara O'Leary, 23. Photo / Supplied

Kristal Pehi, 40. Photo / Supplied

Loren O'Reilly, 22. Photo / Supplied

Mikayla, 17. Photo / Supplied

Ocean Cashell, 19. Photo / Supplied

Te Mou Brown, 19. Photo / Supplied

Tia Jade, 17. Photo / Supplied

Aqua Forsyth, 21. Photo / Supplied

Emma Audas, 15. Photo / Supplied