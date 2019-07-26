On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It will be a glamorous night, though likely a tough one for the judges, at the Miss Rotorua Foundation coronation night coming up in September. The pageant is back again this year and contestants are under way with their preparations. Reporter Shauni James found out a bit more about this year's pageants and what it will entail.
A night of glamour, talent and celebrating Rotorua women and teens is back this year, and its contestants are already working hard to prepare.
The Miss Rotorua Beauty Pageant, now the Miss Rotorua Foundation, will have its coronation night at the Rotorua EnergyEvents Centre on September 21.
Miss Rotorua Foundation creative director Kharl WiRepa said it was a diverse group of contestants compared with previous years.