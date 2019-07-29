While most people go to work without fear of being assaulted, many staff at Tauranga Hospital do not have that luxury. Hundreds of staff have been at the receiving end of verbal, physical, sexual and psychological abuse by the people who they care for over the last few years. Bay of Plenty Times health reporter Jean Bell looks into the numbers of the issue and what health industry figures have to say.

There have been more than 300 assaults on staff at Tauranga Hospital in three years, according to new figures.

A medical union says hospitals are not safe places

