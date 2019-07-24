It is widely accepted that if we want growth, trees and food-producing land must make way for housing.

This is despite the Government now prioritising trees as a way to halt the impact of climate change and encouraging farmers to plant more trees.

The farmers I know care deeply about the environment, have always planted trees and are planting more but we have also been encouraged to increase food production.

The burden to halt the impact of climate change should not fall on farmers alone.

City folk could also plant more trees.

But if we do take climate change seriously isn't it time we protected trees and food-producing land from the housing sprawl, consider high-rise apartment living and take fewer overseas holidays?



Patricia Hosking



Ngongotahā



No ordinary mum



A recent report quotes our PM Jacinda Ardern as essentially saying that she is no different from any other mother juggling work and motherhood.

In my opinion, most mothers in New Zealand have heaps more than her to worry about.

Feeding the baby and changing the nappies is child's play, most Kiwi mothers also have to try and buy baby clothes and disposable nappies, milk formula, clinical visits — both for mother and child, feeding hubby — if there is one.

Paying the heating bills, buying food — taxed by you.

Transportation, unless lucky enough to have a car, then she only has to worry about fuel costs and other vehicle needs.

She may well have other children who also need feeding, clothing and schooling.

In my view, the PM has no worries that can compare with other mothers in NZ, she have more than enough money, support and help.

I believe there is nothing she needs that a snap of the fingers will not provide, so please prime minister, do not compare yourself with the rest of the mothers here in New Zealand.

Jim Adams



Rotorua

