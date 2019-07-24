In reply to Aaron Brown's letter (Letters, July 22) about the cannabis debate.

Colorado employers are facing staff shortages as people can't pass drug tests.

I can't see how taking more tax off people is classed as a "benefit" - it will certainly not be a benefit to households that already struggle.

Legalising cannabis won't be a benefit to overworked emergency departments who face big increases in patients with anxiety, paranoia, etc.

There is no benefit in more road accidents in our country that has no roadside drug testing methods or laws.

The promised so-called benefit of

