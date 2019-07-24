In reply to Aaron Brown's letter (Letters, July 22) about the cannabis debate.

Colorado employers are facing staff shortages as people can't pass drug tests.

I can't see how taking more tax off people is classed as a "benefit" - it will certainly not be a benefit to households that already struggle.

Legalising cannabis won't be a benefit to overworked emergency departments who face big increases in patients with anxiety, paranoia, etc.

There is no benefit in more road accidents in our country that has no roadside drug testing methods or laws.

The promised so-called benefit of reducing criminal involvement is not happening in the US and a report I saw yesterday says it is worse as criminals find loopholes in the law.

There is no benefit to adolescent brains who will easily get access to dope from their peers, dumb parents, etc.

Instead do as Portugal did - keep all drug laws in place, decriminalise for small possession (under 10 days' supply) with referral to drug rehab facilities, and maintain the war on drugs to eliminate harm.

(Abridged)

B. Ingram



Pāpāmoa





Electric cars



Electric cars are a great idea to save the environment.

Unfortunately, I read in a UK science magazine that if every car there were changed to an electric one, they would need seven extra nuclear power stations and three million charging points to provide the extra electricity.

I suspect that nuclear plants may not be a popular option here.

I wonder where the extra power will come from to save us from the dreaded fossil

fuel.

It is time for our far-seeing environmentally-oriented Government to tell us their plans.

Maurice Mckeown



Welcome Bay

